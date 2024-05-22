WATCH TV LIVE

Off-Price TJX Lifts Annual Forecast on Strong Demand

Off-Price TJX Lifts Annual Forecast on Strong Demand
(Igor Golovniov/AP)

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 08:22 AM EDT

TJX Cos. raised its annual profit forecast and beat first-quarter sales estimates on Wednesday, helped by easing costs and robust demand.

Off-price product categories including apparel and home goods has helped drive demand at TJX for four straight quarters, while its efforts to improve inventory management and lower discounts strengthened its margins to 30%, a 1.1 percentage points increase compared to a year earlier.

The company's decade-old daily 'treasure hunt' strategy also helped in attracting more customers.

The off-price apparel chain owner's quarterly net sales rose 6% to $12.48 billion in the first quarter from a year earlier. Analysts' on an average expected sales of $12.46 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company expects annual earnings per share to be in the range of $4.03 to $4.09, compared with its prior forecast of $3.94 to $4.02.

Shares of the company were up 2% before the bell.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


