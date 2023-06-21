Titanic Tourism Caters to Thrill-Seekers

Thrill-seekers who are rich enough can go on a 24-day private jet tour around the world, race cars on Finland ice, helicopter to Mount Everest’s base camp—or even, like the five missing adventurers abord the OceanGate sub, for the price of $250,000 apiece go 13,000 feet below the ocean’s surface to see the Titanic wreckage.

Extreme tourism is a niche but profitable and growing business, CNN reports. With space tourism about to debut—and the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals with $30 million of wealth or more multiplying by 44% since 2017 to 226,450 individuals—extreme tourism is only going to get bigger.

Tourism executives believe this, even as U.S. Coast Guard rescuers race against time to find the missing OceanGate submersible in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland. A rescue is critical, as the oxygen supply is about to run out for the five people aboard.

“What I’ve seen with the ultra-rich—money is no object when it comes to experiences,” says Nick D’Annunzio, owner of TARA, Ink, a public relations firm whose focus is special events. “They want something that they’ll never forget.”

The adrenaline rush that luxury travel companies like Abercrombie & Kent seek to offer are meant to “leave guests with a sense of accomplishment,” says Geoffrey Kent, found of A&K, which recently took clients orangutan trekking in Borneo.

Topping the $250,000 price the OceanGate Titanic voyagers have each paid, Virgin Galatic’s commercial spaceflights that start later this month cost $450,000 apiece. Virgin Galactic says it has sold 800 tickets, which would mean revenue of $360 million.

OceanGate Expeditions, founded in 2009 and based in Everett, Wash., offers eight-day missions to explore the Titanic, which rests 13,000 feet, or 2.46 miles, from the ocean’s surface, at the bottom of the ocean. OceanGate also takes ocean tourists to shipwrecks, deep-sea canyons and hydrothermal vents.

According to the company’s website, it has crewed submersibles available for charter and scientific research that can submerge as deep as 19,685 feet (6,000 meters), or 3.7 miles below the ocean’s surface.

“Ultra-high-net-worth individuals are shielded from a lot of these economic downturns that would make other people have second thoughts about going out,” says Gideon Kimbrell, CEO and founder of InList, a mobile app for wealthy customers seeking luxury vacations and exclusive nightlife parties.

Virgin Galactic’s spaceflights will join those of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, as well as tech startup Orion Span, which is building the world’s (or the universe’s) first luxury space hotel.

A two-week Orion Span stay will cost $10 million per person.

As far as safety and meeting regulatory protocols are concerned, international ocean depths and space are not regulated, says Sal Mercogliano, a maritime historian and professor at Campbell University in North Carolina.

OceanGate, in a 2019 website post, said: “By definition, innovation is outside of an already accepted system. However, this does not mean that OceanGate does not meet standards where they apply, but it does mean that innovation often falls outside of the existing industry paradigm.”

The farthest ocean depths, however, Mercogliano admits, are “a gray area that is being exposed to the light of day.”

As for space, the U.S. Congress has put a moratorium on regulations for commercial human spacelight, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

This means that there are no regulations governing Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin or SpaceX. Instead, these companies ask guests to sign “informed consent” forms.

CNN asked the three companies to see the forms but had not heard back at press time.

Spokespeople for luxury travel package services say that one of the reasons their tours cost so much is because of all of the safety preplanning and precautions.

D’Annunzio says that most of the time, the ultra-high-end trips go smoothly. “The hand-holding is super heavy,” he says. “There is no room for mess-ups.”

For instance, on one excursion to a mountain village in Oman in southeast Arabia, A&K “built steps up the side of a mountain, plus a 50-foot wooden bridge with side railing to make the village more accessible to guests,” says Ann Epting, Abercrombie & Kent senior vice president of private jet & special interest travel.

One of the missing on the OceanGate submersible, its CEO Stockton Rush, told Smithsonian Magazine in 2019: “There hasn’t been an injury in the commercial sub industry in over 35 years. It’s obscenely safe because they have all these regulations.

“But it also hasn’t innovated or grown,” Rush added, “because they have all these regulations.”

Hopefully, that regulation and oversight will help guide Rush and his four companions to safety.