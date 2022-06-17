TikTok Moves US User Data to Oracle Servers

TikTok has completed migrating its U.S. users' information to servers at Oracle Corp-, in a move that could address U.S. regulatory concerns over data integrity on the popular video app, the company confirmed to Reuters.

The move comes nearly two years after a U.S. national security panel ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears that U.S. user data could be passed on to China's government.



At the time, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States was "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, suggesting it shared information with the Chinese government, a charge it denied.

"I don't want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it's something we're looking at," Pompeo said.

U.S. lawmakers have raised national security concerns over TikTok's handling of user data, saying they were worried about Chinese laws requiring domestic companies "to support and cooperate with intelligence work controlled by the Chinese Communist Party."

The White House and U.S. Treasury had no immediate comment.