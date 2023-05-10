TikTok Delays US Shopping Platform Launch

Bytedance, TikTok's Chinese parent, has delayed the roll out of its shopping platform in the United States, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The app is facing growing pressure in Washington including calls for ban by many in Congress who fear its U.S. user data could fall into the hands of Chinese government.

The delay from early spring to June at the earliest comes as concerns over the short-form video platform's future may prevent sellers from joining the shopping platform, the report said.

TikTok had in March said it had 150 million monthly active users in the United States, up from 100 million in 2020. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, the video platform said it was launching a product that will let advertisers place ads alongside content made by premium publishers, who will shares half of the ad revenue.