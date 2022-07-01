×
tiktok | data privacy | china owned company | u.s. security interests | u.s. congress | cybersecurity

TikTok Seeks to Reassure Lawmakers on US Data Security

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew and Vivian Kao attend The 2022 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Friday, 01 July 2022 11:15 AM EDT

Chinese-owned social media site TikTok told U.S. senators it is working on a final agreement with the U.S. government that "will fully safeguard user data and U.S. national security interests," according to a letter seen Friday by Reuters.

TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew told senators in a letter dated Thursday the short video app was working with Oracle Corp on "new advanced data security controls that we hope to finalize in the near future." Last month, TikTok said it has completed migrating information on its U.S. users to servers at Oracle but it still is using U.S. and Singapore data centers for backup.

TikTok's letter acknowledged that China-based employees "can have access to TikTok U.S. user data subject to a series of robust cybersecurity controls and authorization approval protocols overseen by our U.S.-based security team." TikTok said as it continues to work on data issues it expects "to delete U.S. users protected data from our own systems and fully pivot to Oracle cloud servers located in the U.S."

