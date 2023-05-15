×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: thomas barkin | federal reserve

Fed's Barkin Unconvinced Inflation Steadily Declining

Fed's Barkin Unconvinced Inflation Steadily Declining
The federal Reserve building, center, rises high over the skyline of Richmond, Va. (Steve Helber/AP)

Monday, 15 May 2023 03:18 PM EDT

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin Monday said he is comfortable with the U.S. central bank moving to a data-dependent approach on whether to raise interest rates from here, but he is not yet convinced inflation is on a steady path downward.

Barkin, in an interview with Reuters, said he also is withholding making a decision on whether to raise rates at the Fed's June 13-14 policy meeting, given there is more economic data still to come and uncertainty around bank credit and the U.S. debt ceiling.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin Monday said he is comfortable with the U.S. central bank moving to a data-dependent approach on whether to raise interest rates from here, but he is not yet convinced inflation is on a steady path downward.
thomas barkin, federal reserve
87
2023-18-15
Monday, 15 May 2023 03:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved