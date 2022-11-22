×
Tags: thanksgiving dinner costs | inflation | groceries | restaurant

Americans Turn to Thanksgiving at Restaurants Over Pricey Homemade Meals

Americans Turn to Thanksgiving at Restaurants Over Pricey Homemade Meals
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 November 2022 02:07 PM EST

With inflation boosting the cost of groceries 9.8% in the past year and homemade Thanksgiving meals on track to cost 20% more, many Americans are either going to order take-out or reserve a table at their favorite restaurant this holiday.

The unconventional move makes sense, given that the cost of eating out at a restaurant has risen only 5.8% in the past year.

The centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinners, turkeys, are up 21%, with the average bird costing $28.96. Also, the price of making dishes typically served at a Thanksgiving feast are up nearly as much, 20%, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF).

The total average expense of serving a homemade Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people with 12 menu items including a turkey, stuffing, cranberries, and pumpkin pie will be $64.05 — up $10.74 from last year. That amounts to about $6.50 per person.

“If you’re wanting to forgo the hassle of cooking and washing dishes or asking guests to bring a side dish, this could be your year for a holiday spread away from home,” according to a Wells Fargo report.

The plans come with “the bonus of supporting your favorite restaurant,” the Wells Fargo report adds.


 

With inflation boosting the cost of groceries 9.8% in the past year and homemade Thanksgiving meals on track to cost 20% more, many Americans are either going to order take-out or reserve a table at their favorite restaurant this holiday.
thanksgiving dinner costs, inflation, groceries, restaurant
Tuesday, 22 November 2022 02:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

