Texas Fashion Dominates the Runway

It’s February and usually two weeks of fashion shows dominate American culture and national tourism news.

In 2023, New York had the dubious distinction of leading the nation in out-migration of population. One of the consequences has been its declining fashion business. New York Fashion Week has been shortened by several days.

Which state has benefited from New York’s loss? Like its population growth, Texas gained more new residents than any other U.S. state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That means more fashion — as in designers, sales, shows and online shopping opportunities. I recently spoke with some of the fashion industry leaders from the Lone Star state.

Henry Picado, a star of past fashion shows, is one designer who moved from the “Big Apple” to the “Yellow Rose.” Picado said he moved to Texas, “drawn by the sweet perks of tax incentives, lower overhead costs and robust economic growth opportunities in many areas. This state has a business-friendly environment structure that provides a magnet for corporate relocations, and open, new opportunities to bring your business to the next label or even to rebuild your existing one.

“My story was a bit of a forced decision to make that moved from New York to Texas due to COVID,” Picado continues. “After I positioned myself and my work in the past as an international designer, I opened my own company in August 2018 making beautiful collections for ladies and men fashions.”

LeeAnne Locken, star of The Real Housewives of Dallas with over one million followers on Instagram, says, “The Texas Fashion Industry is booming because we have a seriously strong fashion community. We run the largest Fashion Group International, FGI, organization in the country next to NYC. Texans don’t follow trends, we create them! Add…. I’ve been supporting local Texas brands since the beginning.”

Two Texan brands taking the country by storm with online shopping are Brianna Cannon and Claudia Lisotta. Both are bringing western and feminine looks nationwide.

Brianna Cannon has a flagship retail store in Plano, Texas, and permanent showrooms in both the Dallas World Trade Center and AmericasMart in Atlanta. Her website has a national following with thousands of looks daily. With over 20 years of retail sales experience, she realized the potential of using both of her creative and entrepreneurial talents.

Why does she think Dallas is such a fashion center? “Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that is amplified in Dallas. Nothing is too flashy or colorful for Dallas, so I think we adopt trends very quickly and easily here. The sky’s the limit when it comes to excess in fashion. Our residents are setting the trends, not waiting for them to infiltrate our city. And we are departing from traditional looks by infusing our wardrobes with influences from diverse cultures, everything from western to 1950’s glam.”

Claudia Lisotta is another brand whose shoes and boots are sold out almost immediately after availability. She was born in Brazil and always loved fashion. At the age of 19, she moved to America as a legal immigrant to pursue a better life, leaving her entire family behind. This was no easy task. In 2021, she started her own shoe brand after years working in the fashion industry combining comfort, style, elegance and faith. Her signature red heart relates to her clientele’s love of life and footwear.

The decision to move to Dallas was to be closer to family and the great economic opportunities that the area has. “Dallas's fashion industry strongly influences the United States, experiencing greater growth than in New York because of our political policies, affordable house pricing, and many big companies in all industries moving to the Dallas/Fort Worth area,” Lisotta says. “Our clients fit in exactly all that: women who are bold, fearless, stylish young moms, driven business women conquering their workspaces and fashionistas of all ages who love dressing up and celebrating life to its fullest.”

The history of Texas fashion is nothing new. Department stores like Neiman Marcus and Sakowitz started in Texas. Highland Park Village is America's first shopping center and the prototype for shopping centers all over the country.

As more people turn to Texas for professional and personal reasons, watch the fashion industry boom bigger than their chunky cowboy boots and sky-high hats.

Cindy Grosz is an award-winning media personality, brand ambassador and Jewish activist. She is the host of “The Jewess Patriot” radio show on WGBB Radio and through Jewish Podcasts out of Jerusalem. She ran for Congress in 2020 and was a Jewish advisor for the National Coalition for Trump.