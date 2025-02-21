WATCH TV LIVE

Tesla Recalls 380,000 EVs Over Power Steering Issue

A self-driving Model Y Tesla electric vehicle (Dreamstime)

Friday, 21 February 2025 06:52 AM EST

Tesla said Friday it was recalling nearly 380,000 vehicles in the United States due to a power steering assist failure that could increase steering effort, particularly at low speeds, raising the risk of a crash.

Tesla said some 2023 Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers which run on older software may experience an overvoltage breakdown, potentially overstressing motor drive components on the printed circuit board.

Tesla said it released an over-the-air software update to fix the issue, in a report with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Friday, 21 February 2025 06:52 AM
