×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tesla price hikes | supply chain | inflation | electric vehicles

Tesla Hikes US Prices Across Car Models

Tesla Hikes US Prices Across Car Models
A general view as motorists charge their vehicles with a Tesla supercharger, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Houston. Electric vehicle sales continue to rise nationwide amidst surging gas prices. (AP)

Thursday, 16 June 2022 07:42 AM

Tesla Inc. raised prices for all its car models in the United States, its latest price hike amid ongoing global supply-chain issues.

The electric carmaker increased its Model Y long-range price to $65,990 from $62,990, its website showed on Thursday, after delaying the deliveries of some long-range models in the United States by up to a month.

The price hike comes as costs of raw materials have surged, including aluminum that is used in cars.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has warned about the risk of a recession in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and said Tesla needed to cut 10% of jobs at the company.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Tesla Inc. raised prices for all its car models in the United States, its latest price hike amid ongoing global supply-chain issues.
tesla price hikes, supply chain, inflation, electric vehicles
118
2022-42-16
Thursday, 16 June 2022 07:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved