WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tesla | musk | robotaxi | lawsuit

Tesla, Musk Sued by Shareholders Over Robotaxi Claims

Tesla, Musk Sued by Shareholders Over Robotaxi Claims
A driverless Tesla robotaxi, a ride-booking service, moves through traffic, June 22, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Eric Gay/AP)

Tuesday, 05 August 2025 10:06 AM EDT

Elon Musk and Tesla were sued by shareholders who accused them of securities fraud for concealing the significant risk that the company's self-driving vehicles, including the Robotaxi, were dangerous.

The proposed class action was filed on Monday night in Austin, Texas, federal court, after Tesla's first public test of its robotaxis in late June showed them speeding, exhibiting sudden braking, driving over a curb, entering the wrong lane, and dropping passengers off in the middle of multilane roads.

Tesla's share price fell 6.1% over two trading days after the test began. Shareholders accused the electric vehicle maker of overstating the effectiveness of its autonomous driving technology, inflating its business prospects and stock price.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for shareholders between April 19, 2023 and June 22, 2025.

Tesla did not immediately respond on Tuesday to a request for comment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Elon Musk and Tesla were sued by shareholders who accused them of securities fraud for concealing the significant risk that the company's self-driving vehicles, including the Robotaxi, were dangerous.
tesla, musk, robotaxi, lawsuit
140
2025-06-05
Tuesday, 05 August 2025 10:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved