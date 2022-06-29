Tags: | | |

Tesla Lays Off 200 Autopilot Workers





Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said he planned to



The team that lost its jobs evaluated Autopilot customer data and performed what Tesla calls “data labeling.” The remaining 150 Autopilot driver assistance team members have been reassigned to another Tesla California office.



Tesla did not immediately respond to a request from Bloomberg for comment.



As demand for Teslas has expanded in recent years, the electric vehicle manufacturer has expanded its ranks, which now stand at about 100,000 worldwide, including its newest so-called “gigafactories” in Austin, Texas, and Berlin.



StreetTalk

tesla layoff, autopilot, elon musk, customer data

144

Wednesday, 29 June 2022 08:22 AM

2022-22-29

Wednesday, 29 June 2022 08:22 AM