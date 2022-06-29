×
Tags: tesla layoff | autopilot | elon musk | customer data

Tesla Lays Off 200 Autopilot Workers

Tesla Lays Off 200 Autopilot Workers

By    |   Wednesday, 29 June 2022 08:22 AM

Tesla closed its San Mateo, California, facility and fired 200 workers from its Autopilot team, most of them hourly workers, Bloomberg reports.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said he planned to lay off 10% of salaried staff, but that he would expand the number of workers paid by the hour.

The team that lost its jobs evaluated Autopilot customer data and performed what Tesla calls “data labeling.” The remaining 150 Autopilot driver assistance team members have been reassigned to another Tesla California office.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request from Bloomberg for comment.

As demand for Teslas has expanded in recent years, the electric vehicle manufacturer has expanded its ranks, which now stand at about 100,000 worldwide, including its newest so-called “gigafactories” in Austin, Texas, and Berlin.

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 29 June 2022 08:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

