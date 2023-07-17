×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tesla inc | directors | shareholder | lawsuit | compensation | settle

Tesla Directors Settle Lawsuit for $735 Million

Monday, 17 July 2023 01:53 PM EDT

Tesla Inc's directors agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit challenging their compensation by returning to the company the value of 3.1 million stock options, worth $735 million, according to a Monday filing in a Delaware court.

The settlement resolves a 2020 lawsuit by a retirement fund which holds Tesla stock and challenged stock options that were granted to Tesla directors starting in June 2017.

The settlement does not impact the $56-billion compensation package of Elon Musk, which is being challenged by shareholders in a separate lawsuit that went to trial last year. A ruling is expected soon in the Musk case.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Tesla Inc's directors agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit challenging their compensation by returning to the company the value of 3.1 million stock options, worth $735 million, according to a Monday filing in a Delaware court.
tesla inc, directors, shareholder, lawsuit, compensation, settle
101
2023-53-17
Monday, 17 July 2023 01:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved