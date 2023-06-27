×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tesla ev chargers

Tesla EV Chargers on Industry Standard Fast Track

Tesla EV Chargers on Industry Standard Fast Track
Tesla Supercharging stations at Fair Oaks Farm, in Fair Oaks, Indiana. The chargers are maintained by the Tesla network and are open to rivals as part of the $7.5 billion federal program to expand the use of EV's. (Alexandra Buxbaum/AP)

Tuesday, 27 June 2023 12:39 PM EDT

Tesla's electric-vehicle charging technology is being put on a fast track to become a U.S. standard, the automotive industry group of engineers that reviews standards said Tuesday.

Tesla's NACS standard has been gathering momentum for weeks. General Motors and Ford have said they would embrace Tesla's NACS, shunning earlier efforts by the Biden administration to make the Combined Charging System (CCS) the dominant charging standard in the United States.

On Tuesday the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) said it would start an expedited process to review NACS as a potential public standard.

"The new SAE NACS connector standard will be developed on an expedited timeframe and is one of several key initiatives to strengthen the North American EV charging infrastructure," the engineers group said in a statement.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Tesla's electric-vehicle charging technology is being put on a fast track to become a U.S. standard, the automotive industry group of engineers that reviews standards said Tuesday.
tesla ev chargers
127
2023-39-27
Tuesday, 27 June 2023 12:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved