Tesla Chair Hails Investor Support for Musk's $878B Pay

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the public memorial service for conservative leader Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images)

Monday, 10 November 2025 01:56 PM EST

Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm thanked the electric-vehicle maker's shareholders Monday for approving CEO Elon Musk's $878 billion pay package.

The approval marks one of the largest compensation votes in corporate history and underscores investor willingness to bet on Musk's leadership as Tesla pursues its next phase of growth.

On Thursday, with 1.94 billion votes, the proposal cleared with over 75% support, reinforcing Musk's strategy to transition Tesla into an AI and robotics company.

Shareholders backed the long-term plan despite opposition from proxy firms, signaling confidence in Tesla's robotaxi and humanoid business ambitions.

Analysts said the win also quells concerns that Musk might shift his focus away from Tesla toward his other ventures.

The package is structured so Musk gains only from value created after the board's approval date, ensuring the award rewards future growth.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


