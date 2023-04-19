Tesla Reports Quarterly Margin Below Estimates

Tesla Inc. missed market estimates for first-quarter total gross margin Wednesday, throttled by a series of aggressive price cuts meant to spur demand in a sagging economy and fend off rising competition.

Elon Musk-led Tesla reported total gross margin of 19.3%, compared with expectations of 22.4%, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The electric-vehicle maker lowered sticker prices four times in the United States between January and March, sacrificing its industry-leading margin to maintain its dominance in the U.S. and catch up with rival BYD in China - its second-largest market.

But a murky economic outlook meant that Musk's plan to ride out a recession with price cuts and lower production costs was not enough to make up for strained consumer spending on big-ticket items. Tesla deliveries in the first quarter rose 4.3%from the fourth quarter.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $23.33 billion, compared with consensus estimate of $23.21 billion, according to 22 analysts polled by Refinitiv.