Tags: tesla earnings

Tesla Reports Record Deliveries But Misses Estimates

(AP)

Monday, 02 January 2023 01:19 PM EST

Tesla Inc. on Monday reported record production and deliveries for fourth-quarter electric vehicle deliveries but fell short of Wall Street estimates, burdened by lingering logistics problems and slowing demand amid rising interest rates and recession fears.

The world's most valuable automaker delivered 405,278 vehicles in the last three months of the year, compared with Wall Street expectations of 431,117 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

The company had delivered 308,600 vehicles in the same period a year earlier.

Tesla delivered 388,131 Model 3 compact sedans and Model Y sports utility vehicles (SUVs) compared with 17,147 Model X and Model S luxury cars.

The automaker made a total of 439,701 cars in the fourth quarter.

