×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Russia | Ukraine | tesla | drafted ukranians

Tesla Will Pay Conscripted Ukrainian Employees up to 3 Months

Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Getty Images)

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 03:39 PM

Tesla Inc will give Ukrainian employees asked to defend their country at least three months of pay, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing an e-mail Monday by the EV maker to its employees in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

After three months, the company will re-assess the impact of Russia-Ukraine crisis to decide what more will be needed, the report said, adding that the email did not make it clear if the pay benefit would be extended to North America and elsewhere.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Separately, Ukraine's Vice premier Mykhailo Fedorov said the country has received the second shipment of Starlink satellite terminals, which can provide faster internet service by connecting to a fleet of satellites in low orbit.

"Received the second shipment of Starlink stations! @elonmusk keeps his word!," he said in a tweet.

The CNBC report said Tesla in its email praised its employees for helping Elon Musk's space venture SpaceX bring Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine amid Moscow's invasion.

Russia has called its actions in the country a "special operation."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Tesla Inc will give Ukrainian employees asked to defend their country at least three months of pay, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing an e-mail from Monday by the EV maker to its employees in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
tesla, drafted ukranians, help for ukraine, russia
183
2022-39-09
Wednesday, 09 March 2022 03:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved