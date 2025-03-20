Tesla to Recall Over 46,000 Cybertrucks Over Exterior Panel Issue

Tesla said on Thursday it is recalling 46,096 Cybertruck vehicles in the U.S. over an exterior panel that can detach while driving, after more than six call-backs for the pickups last year.

Tesla is recalling the vehicles over issues of the cant rail — a stainless-steel exterior trim panel — delaminating and detaching from the vehicle, it said.

As a remedy, Tesla service will replace the rail assembly free of charge.

Shares of the EV-maker remained largely unchanged in premarket trading.