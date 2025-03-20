WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tesla | cybertruck | recall | us

Tesla to Recall Over 46,000 Cybertrucks Over Exterior Panel Issue

Thursday, 20 March 2025 06:43 AM EDT

Tesla said on Thursday it is recalling 46,096 Cybertruck vehicles in the U.S. over an exterior panel that can detach while driving, after more than six call-backs for the pickups last year.

Tesla is recalling the vehicles over issues of the cant rail — a stainless-steel exterior trim panel — delaminating and detaching from the vehicle, it said.

As a remedy, Tesla service will replace the rail assembly free of charge.

Shares of the EV-maker remained largely unchanged in premarket trading. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Tesla said on Thursday it is recalling 46,096 Cybertruck vehicles in the U.S. over an exterior panel that can detach while driving, after more than six call-backs for the pickups last year.
tesla, cybertruck, recall, us
79
2025-43-20
Thursday, 20 March 2025 06:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved