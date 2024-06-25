WATCH TV LIVE

Tesla Recalls 12,000 Cybertrucks Over Windshield Wiper

A Tesla Cybertruck at Viva Technology 2024 at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France on May 24, 2024. (Eliot Blondet/AP)

Tuesday, 25 June 2024 07:18 AM EDT

Tesla is recalling 11,688 Cybertruck electric pickup trucks as a failure of the windshield wiper could reduce visibility, increasing the risk of a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

The EV maker also is recalling 11,383 units of the pickup truck as a trim in the trunk bed could have been improperly attached, potentially becoming loose and creating a road hazard for motorists behind, a separate notice from the NHTSA said.

The company recalled nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks in April to fix an accelerator pedal pad that could come loose and get lodged in the interior trim.

The recalls are the latest setback for the vehicle whose mass production is expected to start next year. Tesla has also yet to disclose how many trucks it has handed over to consumers in its quarterly deliveries and production report.

It started delivering the Blade Runner-inspired truck in November 2023 after years of delay and a difficult production ramp-up that CEO Elon Musk described as Tesla digging its own "grave."

"Excessive electrical current can cause the front windshield wiper motor controller to fail," the auto safety regulator said in a recall acknowledgement letter on Monday.

The company's service team will replace the wiper motor and apply an adhesion promoter and pressure sensitive tape or replace the missing trim free of charge for affected vehicles, the letters said.

In the first quarter of this year, the EV maker had three recalls affecting about 2.4 million vehicles, according to a report by recall management firm BizzyCar.

The figure includes 2.2 million vehicles recalled in the United States due to an incorrect font size on warning lights.

Though the latest issues cannot be fixed remotely, most issues related to Tesla recalls are usually resolved through over-the-air software updates.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


