Tesla Adds Airbnb Co-founder Gebbia to Board

(AP)

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 04:52 PM EDT

Tesla Inc. said Wednesday Airbnb Inc co-founder Joseph Gebbia has joined the electric vehicle maker's board, months after stepping back from his full-time role at the vacation rental company.

Gebbia, 41, has waived all entitlement to cash compensation and has agreed to not take any stock-based rewards until July 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison did not stand for re-election at the company's annual shareholder meeting in August, which reduced the board's size to seven.

Tesla had said it would evaluate the size and composition of the board over time in a regulatory filing prior to the meeting.

Gebbia said in July he would take on an advisory role at Airbnb.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


