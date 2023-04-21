×
Jury Finds Tesla Autopilot Did Not Fail in Crash Case

(AP)

Friday, 21 April 2023 02:07 PM EDT

A U.S. jury in California Friday found Tesla's Autopilot feature did not fail to perform safely in what appears to be the first trial related to a crash involving the partially automated driving software.

The verdict could offer an important sign of the risk facing Tesla Inc as it tests and rolls out its Autopilot and more advanced "Full Self-Driving (FSD)" system, which Chief Executive Elon Musk has touted as crucial to his company's future, but which has drawn regulatory and legal scrutiny.

