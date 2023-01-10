×
Tesla Plans $776M Expansion of Texas Gigafactory

The opening party for Tesla's Austin, Texas, gigafactory (AP)

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 05:06 PM EST

Tesla Inc. has applied to expand its gigafactory in Austin, Texas, with an investment totaling $775.7 million, according to filings on the Texas state department of licensing's website on Monday and Tuesday.

The electric vehicle maker plans to add five new facilities, including a cell test lab and a unit named "Cathode," the filings showed.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company is expected to host its investor day on March 1 at the Austin facility and will likely disclose plans for expansion and capital allocation.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


