Musk Fans Hope to Hear Plans for $25k Tesla

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has for years teased the world with his dream of an affordable electric car. This week, fans hope, he will explain what he has in mind — and perhaps how he can afford to build it.

Musk said last year he shelved the plan for a $25,000 car, known as Model 2, and he hasn't mastered the new battery technology that he has stated would be crucial to the cheap cars.

Expanding into the mass market is critical to meeting Tesla's goal to increase vehicle deliveries 15-fold — to 20 million — by 2030. Tesla cut prices in recent months to boost sales, which were pressured by a weak economy and growing competition.

Its shares are up about 60% year to date but are still at half their November 2021 peak.

The low-priced car is expected to be the centerpiece of Musk's "Master Plan Part Three," which he will offer at an Investor Day Wednesday, along with plans for factory expansion and capital spending.

Whatever he says about timelines, though, investors will be wary, since he has missed his most prominent deadlines while building the world's most valuable car company.

"The formula for decoding Musk is pretty simple. Take whatever time frame he has, and multiply it by two," said Gene Munster, Managing Partner at Deepwater Asset Management, which owns Tesla shares.

He expects the new car platform to be rolled out in 2025 at the earliest, which would still be years faster than the typical auto industry development of a new vehicle.

Tesla did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.