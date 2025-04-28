Teledyne CEO Retires, Insider Bobb to Take Over

U.S. defense firm Teledyne Technologies said Monday its CEO Edwin Roks has retired from his position, and the board has appointed insider George Bobb as its new chief executive, effective immediately.

Roks was named to his position in October of 2023. He joined Teledyne in 2011 with the acquisition of Teledyne DALSA and also served as the company's chief technology officer.

Bobb, who has been president and chief operating officer since January 1 last year, previously headed the company's aerospace and defense electronics segment and its engineered systems segment, among others.

"George and I will continue the development and execution of Teledyne's growth strategy, with George reporting directly to me," Teledyne's Executive Chairman Robert Mehrabian said.

The company last week topped estimates for first-quarter profit and revenue, aided by sustained demand for its target detection sensors and electronic components used in sectors such as aerospace and defense.