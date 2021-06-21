Promising Technologies in Creating Battery Revolution

A number of promising technologies currently being developed have the potential to create a battery revolution, the Sapulpa Times reports.

Spanish company Graphenano has created a graphene-polymer battery that can be charged in five minutes and give electric vehicles a range of some 500 miles.

Graphene batteries are ideally suited for electric vehicles and smartphones, because, in addition to charging faster, they deliver a higher current and run much cooler than lithium-ion batteries.

NAWA Technologies has designed an “Ultra-Fast Carbon Electrode” that utilizes a carbon nanotube design that can reportedly boost power by a factor of 10, energy storage by three times and allows for five times the number of charging cycles.

The company has announced that the technology could be in production as soon as 2023.

IBM Research is working on a new battery chemistry that relies on material extracted from seawater, which has the potential to yield greater performance than Li-ion batteries. The company says it is “cheaper to manufacture, it can charge faster than lithium-ion and can pack in both higher power and energy densities.”

At the University of Texas at Austin, researchers have found a way to produce a cobalt-free high-energy lithium-ion battery using a mixture of 89 percent nickel, manganese and aluminum, according to UT News.

The University of Eastern Finland has developed a method to make a hybrid anode, using mesoporous silicon microparticles and carbon nanotubes that improve the performance of the battery, according to the the Sapulpa Times.

Researchers at Monash University in Melbourne have developed and patented a lithium-sulphur battery that outperforms Li-ion and can power a smartphone for five days.

A new type of lithium-ion battery uses silicon in the anode to produce a three-fold increase in performance and battery life.

Sand can be purified, powdered, then ground with magnesium and salt before being heated, which removes oxygen and results in pure silicon.

The University of California Irvine has manufactured nanowire batteries using gold. Previous problems with nanowire batteries have been that they always break down when recharging, but researchers say their technique uses gold nanowires in a gel electrolyte to eliminate the problem.