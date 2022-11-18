×
Taylor Swift Calls Ticket Fiasco 'Excruciating' to Watch

Taylor Swift performs at iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball in New York. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/2019 file photo)

Friday, 18 November 2022 01:01 PM EST

Pop superstar Taylor Swift said Friday it was "excruciating" for her to watch fans struggle to secure tickets for her upcoming U.S. tour after she had been assured that Ticketmaster could handle large demand.

Many fans said they waited hours and were repeatedly kicked off the Ticketmaster website during presales this week.

Swift, in a statement posted on Instagram, said it was "excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

She said her team had been assured by ticket sellers that they could handle a surge in demand for her Eras tour, her first in five years. Ticketmaster handled ticket sales for most shows on the 20-city, 52-date U.S. stadium tour. SeatGeek sold tickers for a handful of performances in Texas and Arizona.

Ticketmaster has said it experienced unprecedented interest in Swift's tour and worked quickly to resolve technical problems.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


