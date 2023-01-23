×
Ticketmaster Blames Bots for Taylor Swift Ticket Fiasco

Ticketmaster Blames Bots for Taylor Swift Ticket Fiasco
Taylor Swift poses after winning six awards at the 50th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Nov. 20, 2022. (Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Monday, 23 January 2023 03:41 PM EST

Ticketmaster learned "valuable lessons" from the Taylor Swift concert tickets sale last year that was disrupted by record bot traffic, the parent company will tell a U.S. Senate committee Tuesday.

"In hindsight there are several things we could have done better – including staggering the sales over a longer period of time and doing a better job setting fan expectations for getting tickets," Live Nation Entertainment President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold said in written testimony ahead of Tuesday's hearing.

Monday, 23 January 2023 03:41 PM
