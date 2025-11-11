WATCH TV LIVE

Target to Lower Prices on 3,000 Items for Holiday

Kylie and Cash Zimmerman shop in the back-to-school supplies section of a Target in Sherwood, Ore., Aug. 8, 2025. (Jenny Kane/AP)

Tuesday, 11 November 2025 07:37 AM EST

Target is slashing prices on 3,000 everyday items such as food, beverages and household essentials during the holiday season, the retailer said Tuesday, as it seeks to attract shoppers who are tightening budgets amid economic uncertainties.

Retailers are bracing for a muted holiday shopping season as U.S. consumers rein in spending amid stubborn inflation, elevated interest rates and President Donald Trump's import tariffs. They are also preparing for a sales dip in November after food aid benefits lapsed due to the government shutdown.

Minneapolis-based Target said its Thanksgiving meal will now cost less than $5 per person, following similar moves by rivals Walmart and Aldi.

Target's meal kit for four will cost under $20, compared with $20 a year ago.

In October, the company unveiled its first major layoff in about a decade, cutting 1,800 corporate roles.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
Newsmax Media, Inc.

