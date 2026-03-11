Target Cuts Prices 5%–20% on 3,000 Spring Items

Target is cutting prices on more than 3,000 products as part of a spring push aimed at helping shoppers stretch their budgets while refreshing their homes and wardrobes for the season.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said the reductions — typically 5% to 20% below original prices — will apply to a wide range of merchandise, including clothing, home goods, baby essentials and select food and beverage items.

The price cuts began rolling out in March and will continue throughout the spring, Target said in a statement.

“Busy families are thinking about value as they begin to update their homes and wardrobes for spring,” said Cara Sylvester, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “We’re delivering by lowering prices on 3,000 spring favorites across apparel, essentials and home.”

The discounts span several key categories across the retailer’s stores and website. They include women’s and kids’ apparel, seasonal footwear such as sneakers and sandals, bedding and other home items, as well as everyday household and baby products, according to the company.

Target said the effort is part of a broader strategy to emphasize style, design and affordability as shoppers remain price-sensitive after several years of elevated inflation.

The move builds on earlier price reductions the company rolled out in 2025, when it lowered prices on thousands of everyday essentials in an effort to attract cost-conscious consumers.