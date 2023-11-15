×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: target | lgbtq

Target Hires LGBTQIA+ Strategist After Pride Merch Uproar

Target Hires LGBTQIA Strategist After Pride Merch Uproar
Pride month merchandise is displayed at the front of a Target store in Hackensack, N.J. (Seth Wenig/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 November 2023 01:07 PM EST

Although Target faced Pride Month merchandise boycotts, a lawsuit and a 10% decline in its stock following this year’s controversial collection, the retailer appears to be doubling down on its commitment to this market.

Target has promoted Erik Thompson to Senior LGBTQIA+ Strategist and Pride Lead, according to a @LibsofTikTok post on X and Thompson’s LinkedIn profile.

In his new role overseeing Target’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, intersex, and asexual marketing, Thompson says he plans to “flip the script and rewrite the narrative of CPG [consumer packaged goods] retail industries to better serve all segments and thoughtfully & authentically cater to *ALL guests, ALL humans & ALL hearts* who enter our stores and across the nation.”

Thompson has been with Target since 2016 and was previously a buyer for four years in its beauty and cosmetics division. Before that, he was an associate buyer between 2016 and 2019 of men’s sportswear.

In the spring, Target moved to appease conservative groups that expressed outrage over Target’s 2023 Pride Month collection to include “tuck friendly” bathing suits for boys, by removing some of the items.

In May, the retailer’s stock (TGT) was down 10% from its March 17 top, while CEO Brian Cornell hailed DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) as having been a boon to business.

That was followed by a lawsuit, when a conservative legal organization sued Target on behalf of shareholder Brian Craig. The suit, filed in Florida federal court in August, claims the retailer misrepresented the adequacy of its risk monitoring when customer backlash over LGBTQ-themed merchandise caught it by surprise.

An inquiry to Target to confirm Thompson’s new position had not been answered at press time.

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Although Target faced Pride Month merchandise boycotts, a lawsuit and a 10% decline in its stock following this year's controversial collection, the retailer appears to be doubling down on its commitment to this market.
target, lgbtq
281
2023-07-15
Wednesday, 15 November 2023 01:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved