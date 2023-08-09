×
Target Sued Over LGBTQ Merchandise Backlash

Pride month merchandise displayed at a Target store on May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/AP)

Wednesday, 09 August 2023 08:48 AM EDT

A conservative legal organization sued Target on behalf of Brian Craig, a Target shareholder, saying the retailer misrepresented the adequacy of its risk monitoring when customer backlash over LGBTQ-themed merchandise caught it by surprise.

America First Legal filed the lawsuit in Florida federal court Tuesday against Target, chief executive Brian Cornell and the company's board of directors. America First is a nonprofit group headed by Stephen Miller, a former adviser to ex-President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit is the latest in a legal battle in which conservative legal groups and Republican legislators are challenging corporations that have enacted policies on social issues such as race and gender.

A spokesperson for Target did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Craig claimed Target's board misstated its oversight of "social and political risks" to the company, focusing on the wishes of progressive activist investors and failing to account for potential backlash from customers.

Specifically, America First said in a release, Target "betrayed customers and shareholders with misleading representations about its environmental, social and governance (ESG) and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) mandates, and for causing Target shareholders to lose billions of dollars."

America First added: "This is not the first time Target's management has used shareholder funds to virtue signal to leftist extremists, heedless of the consequences for the corporation's brand, customers and shareholders."

In May, Target pulled some LGBTQ-themed merchandise linked to Pride Month, citing increased confrontations between shoppers and employees and incidents of products being thrown on the floor.

Craig, who owns 216 Target shares, said the board falsely said it monitored social and political risk while focusing only on the risks associated with not achieving its ESG and DEI goals.

The board "misrepresented its oversight because the board monitored only one side," Craig said in the lawsuit.

Craig seeks damages for the decline in Target's share price caused by the consumer reaction and for a judge to rule the company violated U.S. securities laws.

The case is Craig v. Target Corp. et al., No. 23-00599, U.S. District Court, Middle District Of Florida.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


A conservative legal organization sued Target on behalf of Brian Craig, a Target shareholder, saying the retailer misrepresented the adequacy of its risk monitoring when customer backlash over LGBTQ-themed merchandise caught it by surprise.
