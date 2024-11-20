Target Q3 Profit Slumps, Shares Fall 19%

Target etched out a slim sales increase in the third quarter but profits slumped as inflation-weary customers pulled back on spending and costs related to a dockworker strike in October dragged on results.

The Minneapolis retailer fell short of Wall Street expectations for the quarter and its outlook for the final three months of the year also disappointed industry analysts in an environment in which Americans are still spending, but being more selective.

The most recent quarter at Target stands in stark contrast to rival Walmart, which reported another quarter of stellar sales Tuesday and released optimistic projections for the holiday season.

Shares (TGT) plummeted 19% to $29.40 a share before the opening bell Wednesday at 6:40 a.m. EST.