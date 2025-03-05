Target Faces 40-Day Boycott for Ending DEI

Black faith leaders are urging the public to boycott Target for 40 days starting Wednesday for ending its diversity, equity and inclusion program, CNN reports.

The boycott, being led by prominent Atlanta-area Rev. Jamal Bryant, comes just after a month that Target wrapped up its DEI program, joining dozens of other Fortune 500 companies that have rolled back the progressive campaign in response to court decisions, pressure from conservative groups, and the Trump administration’s denouncement of DEI, going so far as to call it illegal.

“We’re asking people to divest from Target because they have turned their back on our community,” Bryant said. “Black people spend upwards of $12 million a day, so we would expect some loyalty, some decency, and some camaraderie.”

Target ended its DEI program on Jan. 24 by eliminating hiring goals for minorities and disbanding an executive committee on racial justice.

Last year, Target began a new human resources approach called “Belonging at the Bullseye” to create “a sense of belonging for our team, guests, and communities” as well as to “stay in step with the evolving external landscape.”

Melissa Butler, the CEO of Lip Bar, a Black-owned makeup company that is sold at Target, said that while she is disappointed in Target’s decision to do away with DEI, she is also worried how the boycott, dubbed “Target Fast,” could hurt Black-owned businesses.

“We don’t want these minority businesses to suffer or to be impacted negatively,” Butler said.

Her message echoes that of other Black-run businesses that responded to a one-day boycott of Target on Feb. 3, also over DEI.

Please don't boycott Target: That was the message from Black founders and influencers to consumers.

“If we all decide to boycott, our businesses will be hurt," said Tabitha Brown, an actress whose kitchenware is sold at Target.