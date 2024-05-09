WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: t-mobile | verizon | united states cellular

T-Mobile, Verizon in Talks to Buy Parts of US Cellular

T-Mobile, Verizon in Talks to Buy Parts of US Cellular
(AP)

Thursday, 09 May 2024 01:46 PM EDT

T-Mobile and Verizon Communications are in talks to buy parts of United States Cellular in separate transactions, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Shares of the regional wireless carrier jumped about 8.6% to $39.08.

T-Mobile is closing in on a deal to buy a chunk of U.S. Cellular for more than $2 billion, taking over some operations and wireless spectrum licenses, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

Verizon's talks with the regional carrier is expected to take longer and might not result in an agreement, the report added.

The three companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
T-Mobile and Verizon Communications are in talks to buy parts of United States Cellular in separate transactions, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
t-mobile, verizon, united states cellular
103
2024-46-09
Thursday, 09 May 2024 01:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved