×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Swiss National Bank | U.S. Treasury | currency manipulation | tax haven

Switzerland Welcomes Talks with US Treasury on Monetary Policy

Swiss National Bank
Swiss National Bank (Getty Images)

Friday, 03 December 2021 09:30 AM

Switzerland will continue to explain the country's economic situation and monetary policy to U.S. authorities, the Swiss National Bank said on Friday, after the country met two of the three criteria to be labeled a currency manipulator by the U.S. Treasury, but avoided being given the term.

"The SNB has taken note of the U.S. Treasury Department's latest report on the foreign exchange policies of major trading partners of the United States and its assessment of Switzerland," the central bank said in a statement.

"Together with the Swiss authorities, the SNB remains in contact with the US authorities to explain Switzerland’s economic situation and monetary policy. We welcome these ongoing discussions."

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Switzerland will continue to explain the country's economy and monetary policy to the U.S. authorities, the Swiss National Bank said on Friday, after the country met two of the three U.S. criteria to be labeled a currency manipulator.
Swiss National Bank, U.S. Treasury, currency manipulation, tax haven
111
2021-30-03
Friday, 03 December 2021 09:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved