×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: svb restructuring

SVB Financial Group Mulls Strategic Alternatives

SVB Financial Group Mulls Strategic Alternatives
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 13 March 2023 08:26 AM EDT

Defunct startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group said Monday it was planning to explore strategic alternatives for its businesses, including the holding company, SVB Capital and SVB Securities.

The move comes after Californian regulators shuttered the bank following a failed share sale that drained $42 billion in deposits in a single day and sucked out liquidity at the company.

Its board has appointed a restructuring committee consisting of five independent directors, it said in a statement.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Defunct startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group said Monday it was planning to explore strategic alternatives for its businesses, including the holding company, SVB Capital and SVB Securities.
svb restructuring
75
2023-26-13
Monday, 13 March 2023 08:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved