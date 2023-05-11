×
Bank Deposits After SVB Fall Moved to 'Super-Regionals'

(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 11 May 2023 08:41 AM EDT

The shuffling of bank deposits following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which triggered concerns about a broader crisis, was largely confined to "super regional" institutions in the $50 billion to $250 billion range, similar to SVB, New York Fed researchers concluded in a newly released study.

Deposits among "community and smaller regional banks... were relatively stable by comparison," the researchers found, with the largest banks receiving inflows as money left the super-regional group.

