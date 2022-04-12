×
Biden Renews Push for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Tax Credit

Biden
President Joe Biden listens as Jack Mitchell, regional VP of POET Bioprocessing, gives a tour at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 05:02 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a new push for new tax credits for sustainable aviation fuel, a key part of reducing carbon emissions from air travel.

Biden last year called for tax incentives for low carbon jet fuel, made from waste and vegetable oils as part of a spending package that is stalled in Congress. The White House is targeting 20% lower aviation emissions by 2030 and those incentives are crucial to making the fuel competitive.

"We brought together the government agencies, aircraft manufacturers, airlines, fuel producers, airports," Biden said at an event Iowa, arguing the push would result in "advanced, cleaner and more sustainable fuels for American aviation."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a new push for new tax credits for sustainable aviation fuel, a key part of reducing carbon emissions from air travel.
2022-02-12
Tuesday, 12 April 2022 05:02 PM
