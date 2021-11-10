Poll: Backing for Biden Vaccine Mandate on Large Firms Drops

Backing for President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on companies with at least 100 employees has gone down 3 percentage points from September but remains supported by a majority of Americans, according to a Morning Consult-Politico poll released on Wednesday.

While 55% of those surveyed either strongly or somewhat back requiring large businesses to mandate vaccinations, 40% are either strongly or somewhat opposed. Just 5% said they either did not know or had no opinion.

Support for the measure is down from when Biden first announced the mandate in September when it had 58% support.

Republicans have objected to the measure, calling it an attack on civil liberties, with many GOP-led states having sued the administration over the issue, according to The Hill.

The poll also comes after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration published the vaccine mandate for large companies, which is scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 4. However, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday blocked the mandate with a nationwide stay, The Hill reported.

Other results from the Morning Consult-Politico poll include:

Among Democrats, 79% back Biden’s vaccine mandate on companies with at least 100 employees, while 15% oppose.

Among Republicans, 29% back it, while 68% oppose it.

When asked about Biden’s plan to require many U.S. employees to get vaccinated, 55% said it would reduce coronavirus infections, while 36% said it would not.

Among those polled, 59% said that mandating employees to get vaccinated would boost vaccination rates, while 31% said it would not.

The poll showed 45% said the requirement would help the economy grow, while 44% said it would not, and 12% had no opinion.

The poll was conducted between Nov. 5-7 and surveyed 1,998 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.