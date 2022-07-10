×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: survey | finance | entrepreneurship | small business

Survey of Business Owners Examines Best Ways To Become an Entrepreneur

By    |   Sunday, 10 July 2022 09:10 PM EDT

In a recent survey conducted by Inc and Go, 691 business owners shared what they consider some of the best ways to become a successful entrepreneur.

The business owners were asked to share how much money their businesses earned. Their answers were compared against their educational and employment background. The entrepreneurs also shared their feelings about the value of their college degrees and suggestions for work experience prior to starting a business.

Key findings from the survey included:

  • 70% of business owners stated that work experience was more valuable than a college degree.
  • 21% felt held back by student loan debt.
  • 40% thought it was beneficial to have experience in a variety of industries before starting a business.
  • 38% said that their entrepreneurial success was due to previous work experience, since prior work experience gave them other benefits including networking, financial background, mentorship and leadership experience.
  • 55% stated that time management is the most important entrepreneurial skill to develop.

The full study can be found here.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
In a recent survey conducted by Inc and Go, 691 business owners shared what they consider some of the best ways to become a successful entrepreneur.
survey, finance, entrepreneurship, small business
167
2022-10-10
Sunday, 10 July 2022 09:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved