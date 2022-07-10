Survey of Business Owners Examines Best Ways To Become an Entrepreneur

In a recent survey conducted by Inc and Go, 691 business owners shared what they consider some of the best ways to become a successful entrepreneur.

The business owners were asked to share how much money their businesses earned. Their answers were compared against their educational and employment background. The entrepreneurs also shared their feelings about the value of their college degrees and suggestions for work experience prior to starting a business.

Key findings from the survey included:

70% of business owners stated that work experience was more valuable than a college degree.

21% felt held back by student loan debt.

40% thought it was beneficial to have experience in a variety of industries before starting a business.

38% said that their entrepreneurial success was due to previous work experience, since prior work experience gave them other benefits including networking, financial background, mentorship and leadership experience.

55% stated that time management is the most important entrepreneurial skill to develop.

The full study can be found here.