×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: supreme court | coinbase | cryptocurrency

Supreme Court to Hear Coinbase Arbitration Dispute

Supreme Court to Hear Coinbase Arbitration Dispute
(AP)

Friday, 09 December 2022 04:34 PM EST

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Coinbase Global Inc.'s bid to halt two lawsuits the company contends belong in private arbitration by customers who accused the cryptocurrency exchange of failing to protect their funds from theft and deceptively marketing a Dogecoin sweepstakes.

The justices took up Coinbase's appeal of lower-court rulings rejecting the company's request to have the two proposed class actions put on hold at the trial court level while it appeals decisions by judges to not force the customers to arbitrate their claims.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Coinbase Global Inc.'s bid to halt two lawsuits the company contends belong in private arbitration by customers who accused the cryptocurrency exchange of failing to protect their funds from theft and deceptively marketing a...
supreme court, coinbase, cryptocurrency
88
2022-34-09
Friday, 09 December 2022 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved