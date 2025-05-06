Super Micro Cuts Annual Revenue Forecast; Shares Fall 5.4%

Super Micro Computer trimmed its fiscal 2025 revenue expectation Tuesday, adding to concerns around the server maker's position in the AI market after a litany of internal issues had brought on a potential delisting.

Shares of the company fell 5.4% in extended trading.

The company now expects 2025 revenue to be in the range of $21.8 billion to $22.6 billion, down from its previous forecast of $23.5 billion to $25.0 billion.

The company reported its preliminary results last week.