Atlantic Beach Seen as 'The New Hamptons'

Now that Wall Street is back to a full five-day work week, the jet set is beginning to consider alternatives to the Hamptons at the far reaches of Long Island, N.Y., for their summer getaways.

Atlantic Beach on the South shore of Long Island is on their radar, and it’s no wonder, as the most expensive house in this village of 1,800 located within Hempstead, L.I., just listed for $11.5 million, the New York Post reports.

Just an hour away from New York City, however, Atlantic Beach currently only has 15 properties for sale.

“Atlantic Beach is the Hamptons without the commute,” says realtor Thomas Tripodi with Douglas Elliman, who holds the listing with Enzo Morabito.

“You can live on the water, seconds from the beach—yet close enough to the city that you can commute on a Tuesday or every day,” Morabito adds.

Since COVID, the prices of Atlantic Beach houses have doubled due to a rush of buyers seeking its top-of-the-line beautiful mansions.

The $11.5 million six-bedroom, six-bath 7,000-square-foot home with Douglas Elliman, for instance, is located on a bay inlet just in from the Atlantic Ocean.

“This exquisite property offers breathtaking water views and the idyllic Hamptons lifestyle, all within an easy commute,” the listing reads.

Not only does the house offer amazing views from many rooms, but it also has a gym, wine cellar, state-of-the-art home theater, billiards room, wet bar, library and separate guest suite.

“There are myriad reasons to buy this house,” Morabito says. “It’s beautiful, has a great layout, all the right amenities, and so on. But if I had to pick the two features that will win over our buyer, it’s the perfect beachfront location near the city and the rare ability to keep a yacht” as large as 80 feet.

“You’re in protected water, just a five-minute ride out into the ocean,” he adds. “You can’t find that anywhere.”