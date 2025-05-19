Subaru Hikes US Vehicle Prices

Subaru of America is hiking prices on several of its models, the company said Monday, the latest automaker to pass along cost increases to consumers as their expenses rise from the Trump administration's tariffs.

Subaru said in a statement that the increases were made in response to "current market conditions," without citing tariffs or specific price actions.

"The changes were made to offset increased costs while maintaining a solid value proposition for the customer. Subaru pricing is not based on the country of origin of its products," the company said in a statement.