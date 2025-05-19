WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: subaru | u.s. | vehicle | prices | tariffs

Subaru Hikes US Vehicle Prices

Subaru Hikes US Vehicle Prices
2026 Subaru Outback (Photo courtesy of Subaru)

Monday, 19 May 2025 04:02 PM EDT

Subaru of America is hiking prices on several of its models, the company said Monday, the latest automaker to pass along cost increases to consumers as their expenses rise from the Trump administration's tariffs.

Subaru said in a statement that the increases were made in response to "current market conditions," without citing tariffs or specific price actions.

"The changes were made to offset increased costs while maintaining a solid value proposition for the customer. Subaru pricing is not based on the country of origin of its products," the company said in a statement.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Subaru of America is hiking prices on several of its models, the company said Monday, the latest automaker to pass along cost increases to consumers as their expenses rise from the Trump administration's tariffs.
subaru, u.s., vehicle, prices, tariffs
93
2025-02-19
Monday, 19 May 2025 04:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved