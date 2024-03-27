×
Tags: subaru | recall | air bag | sensor

Subaru Recalls 118K SUVs for Faulty Air Bag Sensors

Subaru Forester SUV car showcased at the 2023 Brussels Autosalon European Motor Show (Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 11:20 AM EDT

Subaru is recalling 118,000 SUVs and sedans in the United States to address a faulty sensor that can prevent air bags from deploying in a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday.

The recall covers various 2020 through 2022 model year Outback and Legacy.

It is the third recall stemming from the same issues from parts produced by the same supplier. Toyota in December recalled 1.12 million vehicles while Honda called back 750,000 in February.

"A capacitor in the sensors for the Occupant Detection System (ODS) may crack and short circuit, which can prevent the front passenger air bag from deploying in a crash," NHTSA said.

Dealers will replace the ODS sensors on the front passenger seat to remedy the issue.

Subaru said it is aware of 23 technical reports and 253 warranty claims related to this condition but no crashes or injuries.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
