Subaru Recalls 271,000 SUVs

(AP)

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 10:38 AM EST

Subaru on Tuesday said it was recalling 271,000 2019 through 2022 model year Ascent sport utility vehicles due to increased fire risk and urged owners to park their vehicles outside until repairs are completed.

The Japanese automaker said owners should park away from structures and avoid leaving vehicles unattended while the engine is running. Subaru said a wiring connection may have a production-related defect that can cause a fire while the heater is in operation.

There have been two fires but no injuries or crashes have been reported. Subaru dealers will replace heater ground bolts and if needed replace the ground wire and the connector holder.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said until the recall is completed, owners should park vehicles outdoors. If an owner notices or smells smoke coming from the dash or driver’s footwell area, they should immediately stop the vehicle and turn the ignition off.

