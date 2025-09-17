StubHub Valued at $9.3 Billion in NYSE Debut

Shares of StubHub rose about 8% in their New York Stock Exchange debut Wednesday, valuing the ticket reseller marketplace at $9.32 billion, adding to a streak of positive day-one receptions for technology platforms.

The New York-based company's stock opened at $25.35 per share, compared with the offer price of $23.5.

StubHub raised nearly $800 million in its long-awaited U.S. IPO by selling 34 million shares, pricing within its marketed range of $22 to $25 apiece, less than six months after delaying its listing plans due to volatility from the tariff policies of President Donald Trump.