Tags: stubhub | ipo | 9.3 billion

StubHub Valued at $9.3 Billion in NYSE Debut

The Stubhub company logo is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange as the company prepares to ring the opening bell for its initial public offering on September 17, 2025 in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 12:32 PM EDT

Shares of StubHub rose about 8% in their New York Stock Exchange debut Wednesday, valuing the ticket reseller marketplace at $9.32 billion, adding to a streak of positive day-one receptions for technology platforms.

The New York-based company's stock opened at $25.35 per share, compared with the offer price of $23.5.

StubHub raised nearly $800 million in its long-awaited U.S. IPO by selling 34 million shares, pricing within its marketed range of $22 to $25 apiece, less than six months after delaying its listing plans due to volatility from the tariff policies of President Donald Trump.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

