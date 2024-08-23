WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: strategic petroleum reserve

US Buys 2.5M bbl of Oil for Strategic Petroleum Reserve

US Buys 2.5M bbl of Oil for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
(AP)

Friday, 23 August 2024 05:14 PM EDT

The U.S. has bought nearly 2.5 million barrels of oil to help replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after the largest sale ever from the facility in 2022, the Energy Department said Friday.

About 800,000 barrels per month of the domestically produced sour, or relatively high in sulfur, oil will be delivered to reserve's the Bryan Mound, Texas, site from January to March next year, it said.

The contract for the purchase of more than $180.3 million of oil was awarded to Macquarie Commodities Trading US LLC, it said.

The administration of President Joe Biden is slowly replenishing the reserve after it sold 180 million barrels from the facility in 2022 in a move to control gasoline prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

So far the administration has bought back more than 47 million barrels, the Energy Department said, at an average price of $76.89 a barrel, about $18 lower than the average price of $95 per barrel it sold the oil in 2022.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. has bought nearly 2.5 million barrels of oil to help replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after the largest sale ever from the facility in 2022, the Energy Department said Friday.
strategic petroleum reserve
163
2024-14-23
Friday, 23 August 2024 05:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved