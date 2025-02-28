Wall St Ends Higher After Zelenskyy and Trump Clash

Wall Street ended higher Friday after a choppy trading session, with Dell Technologies dipping and other tech stocks climbing after a meeting between the U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended in disaster.

Zelenskyy and Trump traded verbal blows at the White House before the world's media. This created fresh uncertainty over Ukraine's war with Russia for investors already worried about sticky U.S. inflation and a tepid economy.

The S&P 500 moved lower immediately after the clash before recovering and ending the day with a gain.

Zelenskyy left the White House without signing a much-vaunted deal between Ukraine and the U.S. over the joint development of natural resources.

"The news, if you watched it live, it was pretty worrisome. It got heated, and Zelenskyy is considered an ally of the U.S.," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive at 50 Park Investments. "That's why the market sold off, but then cooler heads prevailed. Zelenskyy either is going to make a deal or he's not."

Dell dropped after the PC maker forecast a decline in its adjusted gross margin rate for fiscal 2026.

Peer HP Inc fell after its quarterly profit forecasts missed expectations.

Gains in Nvidia, Apple and Tesla lifted the S&P 500.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 91.46 points, or 1.56%, to end at 5,953.03 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 295.00 points, or 1.59%, to 18,839.42. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 600.06 points, or 1.39%, to 43,839.56.

Earlier, a Commerce Department report showed inflation rose in January in line with expectations. However, consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, dropped 0.2% after an upwardly revised 0.8% increase in December. This could complicate the Federal Reserve's deliberations on monetary policy.

"Spending came in lower than we were looking for... most of it I would attribute to a cooling economy, which presents a dilemma for the Fed in the sense that you still have inflation and you have an economy that is moving lower. If you add them together, that equals stagflation," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

Friday's report is important for investors trying to gauge the next move for the central bank after policymakers reiterated a hawkish stance. Investors worry Trump's policies, especially trade restrictions, could exacerbate U.S. inflation.

"Tariff talk certainly is having a negative effect on the stock market, and it probably will keep a lid on stock market advances until there's more clarity around that," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Traders see the Fed lowering borrowing costs twice by December, little changed from before the report, according to data compiled by LSEG. Investors will assess comments from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee later in the day.

The CBOE Volatility Index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, touched a one-month high and was last up at 21.26 points.